EBOS Group Limited (EBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.427 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 213.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.
EBOS Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
EBOS Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EBOS Group
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
Receive News & Ratings for EBOS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EBOS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.