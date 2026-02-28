EBOS Group Limited (EBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.427 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 213.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

EBOS Group Limited engages in the marketing, wholesale, and distribution of healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, and animal care products in Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. It operates through Healthcare and Animal Care segments. The company provides healthcare logistics; medication management solutions; pharmacy management software; loyalty, generics, compliance, business intelligence, and store software services; and health communications, programs, and consultancy services. It also offers community based health care services and programs; vitamins, minerals and supplements, herbal and fruit teas, and natural toothpastes, as well as functional foods, including molasses and manuka honey; Pharmacy Choice, a five step integrated retail program for independent pharmacies; and healthSAVE, a community pharmacy banner that helps members drive their retail businesses.

