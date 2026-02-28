Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) Given Neutral Rating at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EIC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eagle Point Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Eagle Point Income from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Point Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Point Income stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 190,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million.

Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,959,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income in the fourth quarter valued at $5,992,000. North Ground Capital acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,683,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000.

About Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income Company (NYSE: EIC) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily invests in the equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Launched in 2019 and domiciled in Maryland, the company seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation by focusing on structured credit opportunities. Eagle Point Income maintains a diversified portfolio of CLO equity positions, targeting both seasoned and newly issued transactions across multiple risk profiles.

The company’s investment strategy centers on identifying mispriced or underfollowed CLO tranches, where it believes its team’s deep industry expertise can add value.

