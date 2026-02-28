Dunhill Financial LLC Sells 7,546 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Dunhill Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regimen Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 197,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 596,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,785,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 50,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,520,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,195,000 after purchasing an additional 367,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,316,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,973,000 after purchasing an additional 114,325 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.20. The company has a market cap of $140.13 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.15 and a twelve month high of $101.46.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.