Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

DCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ducommun from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Ducommun from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ducommun

Ducommun Price Performance

DCO traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.05. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $128.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Ducommun had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $185,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 65,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,879.34. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 6,725.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 618.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 27.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Ducommun

Here are the key news stories impacting Ducommun this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $136 and initiated/maintained a Buy view, citing the company’s stronger defense positioning and growth outlook — this gives analysts-driven upside for the stock. Benzinga

Truist raised its price target to $136 and initiated/maintained a Buy view, citing the company’s stronger defense positioning and growth outlook — this gives analysts-driven upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: Ducommun reported $1.05 EPS vs. $0.91 expected and revenue was up 9.4% year-over-year — earnings beat supports valuation and shows operating leverage versus last year. GlobeNewswire: Q4 Results

Q4 results: Ducommun reported $1.05 EPS vs. $0.91 expected and revenue was up 9.4% year-over-year — earnings beat supports valuation and shows operating leverage versus last year. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and press coverage frames Ducommun’s story as shifting toward larger defense deals and higher street targets, which is helping sentiment and multiple expansion potential. Yahoo Finance: How The Ducommun Story Is Shifting

Analyst and press coverage frames Ducommun’s story as shifting toward larger defense deals and higher street targets, which is helping sentiment and multiple expansion potential. Neutral Sentiment: Company materials and calls are available (earnings presentation, transcript, slide deck) — useful for investors wanting detail on backlog, margins and defense program timing. Seeking Alpha: Q4 Presentation

Company materials and calls are available (earnings presentation, transcript, slide deck) — useful for investors wanting detail on backlog, margins and defense program timing. Negative Sentiment: Revenue narrowly missed consensus ($215.8M vs. $217.4M estimate); some headlines flagged the sales miss as a reason for intraday weakness despite the EPS beat. That mixed print explains part of the stock’s volatility. Yahoo Finance: Misses Q4 Sales Expectations

Revenue narrowly missed consensus ($215.8M vs. $217.4M estimate); some headlines flagged the sales miss as a reason for intraday weakness despite the EPS beat. That mixed print explains part of the stock’s volatility. Negative Sentiment: Short interest has risen (~19% month-over-month to ~393k shares, ~2.9% of float), increasing the risk of short-driven price swings and amplifying reaction to any mixed headlines. (Data entry summarizing short-interest change.)

Short interest has risen (~19% month-over-month to ~393k shares, ~2.9% of float), increasing the risk of short-driven price swings and amplifying reaction to any mixed headlines. (Data entry summarizing short-interest change.) Negative Sentiment: Several outlets ran stories explaining why shares slid intraday following the report — highlighting the revenue miss and investor focus on margin/net items despite the EPS beat. Yahoo Finance: Why Shares Are Sliding

About Ducommun

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.