DP Poland (LON:DPP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.55 and traded as high as GBX 7.75. DP Poland shares last traded at GBX 7.75, with a volume of 1,709,513 shares trading hands.
DP Poland Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.14 million, a P/E ratio of 387.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
DP Poland Company Profile
DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.
