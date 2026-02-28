DP Poland (LON:DPP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.55 and traded as high as GBX 7.75. DP Poland shares last traded at GBX 7.75, with a volume of 1,709,513 shares trading hands.

DP Poland Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.14 million, a P/E ratio of 387.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

DP Poland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DP Poland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Poland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.