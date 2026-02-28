DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,473 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $28,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 682,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,483,000 after purchasing an additional 177,310 shares during the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $2,769,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.9% during the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 68,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,692,000 after buying an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $514.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $512.60 and a 200-day moving average of $608.20. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $615.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Arete Research raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $586.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $875.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $698.91.

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

