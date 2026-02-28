DNB Asset Management AS Buys 30,299 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,299 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $20,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reliant Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the third quarter. Reliant Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 22.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 28.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 target price on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Susquehanna set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $171.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -592.38 and a beta of 1.97. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.42 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.76, for a total value of $4,429,739.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,962,638.64. The trade was a 42.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $7,689,707.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,812,038.08. This trade represents a 32.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 610,780 shares of company stock valued at $115,913,967. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.