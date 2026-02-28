Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:LMBO) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:LMBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 29,221 shares, a growth of 244.5% from the January 29th total of 8,483 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,521 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 19,521 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
NYSEARCA LMBO traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 20,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 5.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $48.40.
Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%.
Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares (LMBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of a market cap-weighted index of US companies involved in blockchain technology, NFT, decentralized finance, and digital asset mining hardware. LMBO was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
