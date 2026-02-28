Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:LMBO) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:LMBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 29,221 shares, a growth of 244.5% from the January 29th total of 8,483 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,521 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 19,521 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA LMBO traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 20,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 5.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $48.40.

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares ( NYSEARCA:LMBO Free Report ) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.90% of Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares (LMBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of a market cap-weighted index of US companies involved in blockchain technology, NFT, decentralized finance, and digital asset mining hardware. LMBO was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

