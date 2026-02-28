Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV Shares Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,053,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,427 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for about 11.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $100,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,169,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,256 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,768,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,789,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,406 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,897,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,421,000 after acquiring an additional 915,855 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,141,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,253,000 after acquiring an additional 455,065 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFLV stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

