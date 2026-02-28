Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.31 and last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 203804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financially in Tune LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,531,000. BDFS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. McMill Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. McMill Wealth Management now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, SB Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,802,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

