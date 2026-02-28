DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG Shares Sold by Rockbridge Capital Management LLC

Rockbridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,617 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Rockbridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 94,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,633,000 after purchasing an additional 693,613 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBRG opened at $15.46 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Raymond James Financial lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.00.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc (NYSE: DBRG) is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

