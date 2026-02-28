Dicker Data Limited (DDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 114.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.
Dicker Data Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Dicker Data Company Profile
