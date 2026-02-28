Dicker Data Limited (DDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 114.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Dicker Data Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Dicker Data Company Profile

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

