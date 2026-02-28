DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 16.25%.The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.400-1.500 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s conference call:
- Return to Growth action plan launched with five pillars — customer-centricity, growth, performance, scale, and financial strength — including a reorganized commercial team, a double-digit R&D increase, 50% more clinical education, and a targeted ~$120 million annual cost savings to be reinvested in growth.
- Management guided 2026 net sales of $3.5B–$3.6B (operational -3% to -1%) and adjusted EPS of $1.40–$1.50, signaling a down year versus 2025 and noting Byte income and a one-time dealer sell-through that create headwinds; they expect sequential improvement in H2.
- The board eliminated the dividend (~$128M annually) to prioritize debt reduction and disciplined share repurchases, with management emphasizing maintaining investment-grade metrics and prioritizing debt retirement before buybacks.
- Q4 saw a non-cash impairment of $144 million in CTS and OIS and tariff-related gross profit headwinds (~$15M in Q4, ~$23M FY), which, along with volume and mix issues, compressed gross margin and pressured near-term profitability.
- Q4 revenue was $961M (+6.2% reported, +2.5% cc) with mixed segment results—EDS and Wellspect showing growth while CAD/CAM and implants lag—and cash generation/capital metrics remain intact (Q4 FCF $60M; net debt/EBITDA ~3.0), leaving the company stable but uneven across businesses.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance
XRAY stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. 13,495,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929,992. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend
Trending Headlines about DENTSPLY SIRONA
Here are the key news stories impacting DENTSPLY SIRONA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company announced a $120 million restructuring to redirect annual savings into a “Return-to-Growth” plan (innovation, clinical and sales investment), eliminated the dividend and said it will redeploy capital toward debt paydown and share repurchases — a clear priority shift that drove buying interest. Dentsply Sirona Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Top-line beat: Q4 net sales of $961M topped Street estimates and rose 6.2% year-over-year, a sign that demand trends held up despite cost issues. Dentsply Sirona’s Q4 CY2025 sales top estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts nudged price targets higher: Wells Fargo raised its target to $13 with an “equal weight” rating and Robert W. Baird raised its target to $14 with a “neutral” rating — upgrades that signal some analyst confidence but still leave implied downside vs. the current trading level. Analyst Price Target Moves (Benzinga) TickerReport: Baird PT Raise
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and transcripts available for detail — useful for investors who want management commentary on the restructuring, capital allocation and product road map. Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Reported adjusted EPS of $0.27 missed consensus by $0.01 and the quarter included a GAAP net loss of $146M driven by ~$144M of goodwill/intangible impairments — items that pressure near-term reported profitability. Earnings Miss Coverage (Zacks)
- Negative Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance of $3.5B–$3.6B sits below consensus (~$3.7B), signaling a softer top-line outlook even as adjusted EPS guidance of $1.40–$1.50 is roughly in line — the revenue gap is a downside catalyst to monitor. Company Outlook (GlobeNewswire)
- Negative Sentiment: Legal risk: Halper Sadeh LLC has opened a shareholder investigation into possible fiduciary breaches, which could create headline risk and distract management. Halper Sadeh Investigation Notice
Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA
In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 82,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $915,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XRAY
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.
The company’s product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DENTSPLY SIRONA
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- The Man Who Predicted the iPhone Says Buy These 3 Companies
Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.