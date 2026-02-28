DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 16.25%.The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.400-1.500 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s conference call:

Return to Growth action plan launched with five pillars — customer-centricity, growth, performance, scale, and financial strength — including a reorganized commercial team, a double-digit R&D increase, 50% more clinical education, and a targeted ~$120 million annual cost savings to be reinvested in growth.

Management guided 2026 net sales of $3.5B–$3.6B (operational -3% to -1%) and adjusted EPS of $1.40–$1.50 , signaling a down year versus 2025 and noting Byte income and a one-time dealer sell-through that create headwinds; they expect sequential improvement in H2.

(operational -3% to -1%) and adjusted EPS of , signaling a down year versus 2025 and noting Byte income and a one-time dealer sell-through that create headwinds; they expect sequential improvement in H2. The board eliminated the dividend (~$128M annually) to prioritize debt reduction and disciplined share repurchases , with management emphasizing maintaining investment-grade metrics and prioritizing debt retirement before buybacks.

, with management emphasizing maintaining investment-grade metrics and prioritizing debt retirement before buybacks. Q4 saw a non-cash impairment of $144 million in CTS and OIS and tariff-related gross profit headwinds (~$15M in Q4, ~$23M FY), which, along with volume and mix issues, compressed gross margin and pressured near-term profitability.

in CTS and OIS and tariff-related gross profit headwinds (~$15M in Q4, ~$23M FY), which, along with volume and mix issues, compressed gross margin and pressured near-term profitability. Q4 revenue was $961M (+6.2% reported, +2.5% cc) with mixed segment results—EDS and Wellspect showing growth while CAD/CAM and implants lag—and cash generation/capital metrics remain intact (Q4 FCF $60M; net debt/EBITDA ~3.0), leaving the company stable but uneven across businesses.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

XRAY stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. 13,495,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929,992. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.48%.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 82,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $915,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company’s product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

