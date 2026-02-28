Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Dell Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.47.

Shares of DELL opened at $147.89 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $168.08. The company has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 229.86% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $9,806,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,935,755.36. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 33,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 24,493.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 411,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 410,271 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,060,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 273,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,990,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised FY‑2027 guidance: Dell reported Q4 EPS and revenue above consensus and issued FY‑2027 revenue and EPS guidance well above street expectations, which investors see as evidence the company is capitalizing on AI demand. Article Link

Q4 beat and raised FY‑2027 guidance: Dell reported Q4 EPS and revenue above consensus and issued FY‑2027 revenue and EPS guidance well above street expectations, which investors see as evidence the company is capitalizing on AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Massive AI-server opportunity: Management projects roughly $50 billion in AI server revenue for the fiscal year and highlighted a record backlog (~$43B), signaling continued strong enterprise demand for AI infrastructure. Article Link

Massive AI-server opportunity: Management projects roughly $50 billion in AI server revenue for the fiscal year and highlighted a record backlog (~$43B), signaling continued strong enterprise demand for AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: AI revenue surge this quarter: Dell disclosed AI‑optimized server revenue jumped materially year-over-year (near ~$9B for the quarter, +300%+ ranges reported), showing the business already contributing significant top-line growth. Article Link

AI revenue surge this quarter: Dell disclosed AI‑optimized server revenue jumped materially year-over-year (near ~$9B for the quarter, +300%+ ranges reported), showing the business already contributing significant top-line growth. Positive Sentiment: Record annual results & shareholder actions: Dell posted record full‑year revenue and signaled durability in its data‑center franchise; the company also boosted its dividend, which supports investor confidence. Article Link

Record annual results & shareholder actions: Dell posted record full‑year revenue and signaled durability in its data‑center franchise; the company also boosted its dividend, which supports investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism: Multiple firms raised price targets and kept/raised ratings after the print (examples include Barclays, Raymond James, Mizuho), reinforcing the buy-side narrative around Dell’s AI momentum. Article Link

Analyst optimism: Multiple firms raised price targets and kept/raised ratings after the print (examples include Barclays, Raymond James, Mizuho), reinforcing the buy-side narrative around Dell’s AI momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Supply‑chain / cost note: Management acknowledged memory cost pressures and supply dynamics, but said Dell has largely managed shortages — a potential margin headwind if component costs rise further. Article Link

Supply‑chain / cost note: Management acknowledged memory cost pressures and supply dynamics, but said Dell has largely managed shortages — a potential margin headwind if component costs rise further. Negative Sentiment: Not all analysts are uniformly bullish: some firms (e.g., Morgan Stanley) remain cautious and maintain underweight ratings with lower targets, reminding investors there is still debate on valuation and sustainability. Article Link

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

