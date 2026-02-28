Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.140-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.0 million-$226.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.5 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.030-0.030 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.52.

DH opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.59. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue came in roughly in-line to slightly above estimates (reported ~$61.5M vs. some analyst estimates around $59–61M), showing top-line stability versus a year ago. Read More.

Q4 revenue came in roughly in-line to slightly above estimates (reported ~$61.5M vs. some analyst estimates around $59–61M), showing top-line stability versus a year ago. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cash and cash equivalents increased year-over-year (reported ~$163.6M), which supports near-term liquidity. Read More.

Cash and cash equivalents increased year-over-year (reported ~$163.6M), which supports near-term liquidity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reported GAAP EPS results were reported as meeting some consensus figures (sources show EPS in-line with a $0.06 consensus), so headline EPS didn’t surprise to the upside. Read More.

Reported GAAP EPS results were reported as meeting some consensus figures (sources show EPS in-line with a $0.06 consensus), so headline EPS didn’t surprise to the upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus has settled around a “Hold” average recommendation, reflecting mixed views across analysts. Read More.

Brokerage consensus has settled around a “Hold” average recommendation, reflecting mixed views across analysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The company cut guidance: Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance (~$0.03) and revenue guidance ($54M–$56M) both sit below consensus, and full‑year 2026 guidance ($0.14–$0.17 EPS; $220M–$226M revenue) also trails Street expectations — the primary driver of today’s downside. Read More.

The company cut guidance: Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance (~$0.03) and revenue guidance ($54M–$56M) both sit below consensus, and full‑year 2026 guidance ($0.14–$0.17 EPS; $220M–$226M revenue) also trails Street expectations — the primary driver of today’s downside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts lowered price targets and kept cautious ratings (Canaccord cut its target from $4.00 to $3.00 with a Hold; Stephens trimmed its target to $2.00 with Equal Weight), amplifying selling pressure. Read More.

Analysts lowered price targets and kept cautious ratings (Canaccord cut its target from $4.00 to $3.00 with a Hold; Stephens trimmed its target to $2.00 with Equal Weight), amplifying selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Underlying profitability metrics showed deterioration in some reports (wider operating loss and larger net loss year-over-year), and multiple institutional holders trimmed positions in the latest quarter, suggesting reduced confidence from larger investors. Read More.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) is a leading provider of intelligence and analytics on healthcare providers, organizations and the professionals who treat patients. Through its cloud-based platform, the company aggregates data from multiple sources—including claims, government registries, commercial filings and proprietary research—to deliver a unified view of the healthcare landscape. Its solutions enable life sciences companies, healthcare providers, payers and consulting firms to identify market opportunities, optimize sales and marketing efforts, improve operational efficiency and support better patient outcomes.

The company’s flagship offering is a subscription-based data platform that features detailed profiles on physicians, hospitals, health systems and post-acute care facilities.

