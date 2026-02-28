Daniel Sajkowski Sells 20,000 Shares of Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Sajkowski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 81,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,250.60. This represents a 19.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Calumet Price Performance

Shares of Calumet stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. Calumet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91.

Get Calumet alerts:

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.24. The business had revenue of ($3,098.50) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calumet, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calumet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,449,000 after buying an additional 58,376 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP raised its position in Calumet by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 4,497,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,860,000 after buying an additional 1,631,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Calumet by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,860,000 after acquiring an additional 901,933 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 234,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Calumet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Calumet in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Calumet in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised Calumet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Calumet in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLMT

Key Calumet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Calumet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat — Calumet reported GAAP EPS of ($0.43) vs. consensus ($0.67), reducing downside surprise and supporting near‑term sentiment. Q4 2025 Results

Q4 EPS beat — Calumet reported GAAP EPS of ($0.43) vs. consensus ($0.67), reducing downside surprise and supporting near‑term sentiment. Positive Sentiment: FY2025 operational / cash‑flow improvements — management highlighted Adjusted EBITDA with tax attributes of $293.3M, ~$222M of recourse debt reduction, ~ $100M of cost savings driving free cash flow, and a Montana Renewables expansion on track for Q2 2026; these items materially lower financial risk and support valuation upside longer term. FY2025 Results & Commentary

FY2025 operational / cash‑flow improvements — management highlighted Adjusted EBITDA with tax attributes of $293.3M, ~$222M of recourse debt reduction, ~ $100M of cost savings driving free cash flow, and a Montana Renewables expansion on track for Q2 2026; these items materially lower financial risk and support valuation upside longer term. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst / preview coverage mixed — several firms updated targets and ratings (Goldman raised its PT; others remain hold/neutral), and the consensus price target (~$22.83) is below the recent trading level, leaving sentiment conflicted. Analyst Coverage Summary

Analyst / preview coverage mixed — several firms updated targets and ratings (Goldman raised its PT; others remain hold/neutral), and the consensus price target (~$22.83) is below the recent trading level, leaving sentiment conflicted. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Director Daniel J. Sajkowski disclosed multiple recent sales (including a recent 2,000‑share tranche and several 20k tranches earlier), materially trimming his stake; visible insider sales often weigh on investor confidence. Insider Trades Report

Insider selling — Director Daniel J. Sajkowski disclosed multiple recent sales (including a recent 2,000‑share tranche and several 20k tranches earlier), materially trimming his stake; visible insider sales often weigh on investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest — short positions climbed in February to roughly 6.97M shares (~8.4% of float) with a ~4.4 days‑to‑cover, increasing the potential for continued selling pressure and intraday volatility. Short Interest Data

About Calumet

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is an independent provider of high-value, essential product solutions derived from both petroleum and renewable feedstocks. The company operates an integrated network of manufacturing plants, blending terminals and storage facilities across North America, delivering customized products and technical services to industrial, automotive, consumer and agricultural end markets. By leveraging its scale and technical expertise, Calumet tailors supply chain and formulation solutions to meet stringent regulatory and performance requirements.

Calumet’s product portfolio includes specialty lubricants and base oils for high-performance applications; process oils and waxes for food-grade, cosmetic and packaging uses; industrial solvents and cleaning solutions; and fuel additives designed to optimize engine performance and emissions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.