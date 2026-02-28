Daniel Sajkowski Sells 20,000 Shares of Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Sajkowski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 121,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,585.45. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Calumet Trading Down 10.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $26.96 on Friday. Calumet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.24. The business had revenue of ($3,098.50) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calumet, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat — Calumet reported GAAP EPS of ($0.43) vs. consensus ($0.67), reducing downside surprise and supporting near‑term sentiment. Q4 2025 Results

Q4 EPS beat — Calumet reported GAAP EPS of ($0.43) vs. consensus ($0.67), reducing downside surprise and supporting near‑term sentiment. Positive Sentiment: FY2025 operational / cash‑flow improvements — management highlighted Adjusted EBITDA with tax attributes of $293.3M, ~$222M of recourse debt reduction, ~ $100M of cost savings driving free cash flow, and a Montana Renewables expansion on track for Q2 2026; these items materially lower financial risk and support valuation upside longer term. FY2025 Results & Commentary

FY2025 operational / cash‑flow improvements — management highlighted Adjusted EBITDA with tax attributes of $293.3M, ~$222M of recourse debt reduction, ~ $100M of cost savings driving free cash flow, and a Montana Renewables expansion on track for Q2 2026; these items materially lower financial risk and support valuation upside longer term. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst / preview coverage mixed — several firms updated targets and ratings (Goldman raised its PT; others remain hold/neutral), and the consensus price target (~$22.83) is below the recent trading level, leaving sentiment conflicted. Analyst Coverage Summary

Analyst / preview coverage mixed — several firms updated targets and ratings (Goldman raised its PT; others remain hold/neutral), and the consensus price target (~$22.83) is below the recent trading level, leaving sentiment conflicted. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Director Daniel J. Sajkowski disclosed multiple recent sales (including a recent 2,000‑share tranche and several 20k tranches earlier), materially trimming his stake; visible insider sales often weigh on investor confidence. Insider Trades Report

Insider selling — Director Daniel J. Sajkowski disclosed multiple recent sales (including a recent 2,000‑share tranche and several 20k tranches earlier), materially trimming his stake; visible insider sales often weigh on investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest — short positions climbed in February to roughly 6.97M shares (~8.4% of float) with a ~4.4 days‑to‑cover, increasing the potential for continued selling pressure and intraday volatility. Short Interest Data

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Calumet this week:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLMT. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Calumet in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Calumet in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Calumet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Calumet from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Calumet in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Calumet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Calumet by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is an independent provider of high-value, essential product solutions derived from both petroleum and renewable feedstocks. The company operates an integrated network of manufacturing plants, blending terminals and storage facilities across North America, delivering customized products and technical services to industrial, automotive, consumer and agricultural end markets. By leveraging its scale and technical expertise, Calumet tailors supply chain and formulation solutions to meet stringent regulatory and performance requirements.

Calumet’s product portfolio includes specialty lubricants and base oils for high-performance applications; process oils and waxes for food-grade, cosmetic and packaging uses; industrial solvents and cleaning solutions; and fuel additives designed to optimize engine performance and emissions.

