Danaher Corporation $DHR Stake Lifted by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $58,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,878.3% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its position in Danaher by 8.2% in the third quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 3,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. HSBC lifted their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.86.

Danaher Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:DHR opened at $210.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,642.99. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Featured Stories

