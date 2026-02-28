Dana Aftab Sells 47,918 Shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Dana Aftab sold 47,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,132,351.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 616,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,717. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dana Aftab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exelixis alerts:

On Thursday, February 19th, Dana Aftab sold 29,873 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $1,324,867.55.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $44.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.42. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $598.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.73% and a return on equity of 36.29%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Exelixis from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Exelixis from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXEL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 500.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis’s translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company’s most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.