Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) VP Robert Sean Collins Sells 3,000 Shares

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $262,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,442. This represents a 34.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Crown Castle Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of CCI stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average of $91.85. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $115.76.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 420.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $1,676,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Crown Castle by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 83,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 65,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. New Street Research downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.02.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

