CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Up 11.2% – Time to Buy?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.15 and last traded at $61.4080. Approximately 2,667,641 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,737,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.24.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6%

The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.29.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.22). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 16,569.77% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 97.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 60,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,613,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,926.23. This trade represents a 30.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $111,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 85,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,346.70. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,079 shares of company stock worth $5,643,674. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSK plc purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,890,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,764,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,467,000 after buying an additional 1,201,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,979 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 94.4% during the third quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 2,038,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,132,000 after acquiring an additional 989,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,082,000 after acquiring an additional 859,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

