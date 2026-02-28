Craig Laslett Buys 50,000 Shares of Perenti (ASX:PRN) Stock

Perenti Limited (ASX:PRN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Laslett acquired 50,000 shares of Perenti stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.39 per share, for a total transaction of A$119,500.00.

Perenti Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Perenti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 136.0%. Perenti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Perenti

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining Surface, Contract Mining Underground, and Mining Services and idoba segments. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining and diamond drilling services. It also provides mining support services, such as equipment hire, equipment parts and sales, equipment supply, logistics services, and technology driven products and services.

