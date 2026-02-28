Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 197728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMRE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Costamare Trading Up 0.3%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.14). Costamare had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. Costamare’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 16.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Costamare during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 204.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc is a leading owner and manager of containerships, specializing in the acquisition, chartering and operation of modern container vessels. The company secures employment for its fleet under a mix of long‐term and short‐term agreements, providing vital capacity to major shipping lines and leveraging fixed-rate charters to support cash flow stability.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Athens, Greece, Costamare has cultivated a disciplined approach to fleet renewal, often overseeing newbuild supervision and shipyard coordination to ensure vessels meet performance and environmental standards.

