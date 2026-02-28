Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Trading Up 21.2% – Time to Buy?

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report) shares rose 21.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 and last traded at GBX 4. Approximately 506,754 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 137,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30.
Coro Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94. The firm has a market cap of £3.64 million, a PE ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.99.
About Coro Energy
A South East Asian energy company focused on supporting the regional transition to a low carbon economy.
