CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $131.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRWV. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.34.
CoreWeave Stock Down 18.5%
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.
In other CoreWeave news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $24,679,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 111,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $8,066,200.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,922,620 shares in the company, valued at $428,738,461.80. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 4,650,896 shares of company stock worth $397,218,577 in the last 90 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in CoreWeave by 34,895.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,907,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000.
- Positive Sentiment: Very strong demand/backlog and revenue growth: Q4 revenue was $1.57B (+~110% YoY) and fiscal 2025 revenue topped ~$5.1B; backlog expanded to roughly $66.8B and management guided FY‑2026 revenue to ~$12–13B, underscoring continued AI-driven demand. CoreWeave: From Growth Story To Capital Story
- Positive Sentiment: Beat on revenue and product progress: CoreWeave topped revenue estimates and launched services (e.g., object storage) while highlighting capacity ramps that should convert backlog into revenue over time. CoreWeave Reports Strong Q4 and FY2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst action — some firms raised targets or reaffirmed overweight/Buy ratings while others trimmed targets or moved to Neutral/Hold; overall street targets remain elevated but commentary is cautious on debt and spending. Reuters: CapEx doubles, market reaction
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor events scheduled — management will present at Morgan Stanley and Cantor investor conferences (early March), offering opportunities for further color on capex plans and timelines. Investor conference notice
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss on EPS and wider GAAP loss: Q4 EPS of ($0.89) missed consensus and GAAP loss widened; interest expense jumped materially, pressuring near-term profitability despite strong adjusted EBITDA. MarketBeat: Q4 results
- Negative Sentiment: Big increase in capital spending and debt — management signaled a large CapEx program (management cited $30–$35B CapEx) and financing moves (loan syndication/equity support reported). The planned doubling of capex stoked margin concerns and heightened execution risk. Reuters: CapEx doubles, margin concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities-class-action filings and broad law-firm notices alleging disclosure failures about data-center/infrastructure risks — legal risk and headline pressure add to near-term volatility. Hagens Berman class action notice
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and management defense: Shares fell sharply on the combination of EPS miss, heavy capex guidance and debt; CEO publicly defended the accelerated buildout but investor skepticism over capital intensity and execution remains high. CNBC: CEO defends spending
CoreWeave Company Profile
CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
