CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $131.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRWV. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.34.

CoreWeave Stock Down 18.5%

Shares of CRWV stock traded down $18.07 on Friday, hitting $79.56. The stock had a trading volume of 67,753,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,380,874. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average is $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86. CoreWeave has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $24,679,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 111,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $8,066,200.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,922,620 shares in the company, valued at $428,738,461.80. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 4,650,896 shares of company stock worth $397,218,577 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in CoreWeave by 34,895.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,907,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

