Core Natural Resources, Inc. (CNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 16th

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.
Core Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 2.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Core Natural Resources to earn $17.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.
Core Natural Resources Stock Performance
Shares of CNR opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.76. Core Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $103.50.
Core Natural Resources Company Profile
Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.
