Contrasting GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS) & Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) and GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and GCT Semiconductor”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $70.63 million 2.15 -$36.58 million ($0.31) -4.79 GCT Semiconductor $9.13 million 6.91 -$12.38 million ($0.77) -1.44

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GCT Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valens Semiconductor. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCT Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

33.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of GCT Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of GCT Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCT Semiconductor has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and GCT Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor -44.72% -26.26% -21.32% GCT Semiconductor -1,010.20% N/A -198.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Valens Semiconductor and GCT Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 1 0 1 0 2.00 GCT Semiconductor 2 0 2 0 2.00

Valens Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.02%. GCT Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 216.74%. Given GCT Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GCT Semiconductor is more favorable than Valens Semiconductor.

Summary

GCT Semiconductor beats Valens Semiconductor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. It also provides audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, industrial, digital signage, industrial, and medical markets. In addition, it offers automotive chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automotive data solutions, infotainment, telematics, and backbone connectivity. The company’s product series include VS100, VS2000, VS3000, VS6000, VS7000, Valens USB and power extender, Valens VS6320, USB 3.2 Gen1 extension chipset, VA6000, and VA7000. It has a collaboration with iCatch Technology to develop a 360-degree multi-camera videoconferencing solution. The company operates in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Japan, Germany, Hungary, and internationally. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

About GCT Semiconductor

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc., operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro. It also develops and sells cellular IoT chipsets for low-speed mobile networks such as eMTC/NB-IOT/Sigfox, and other network protocols; and 5G solutions. Its products and solutions are used in smartphones, tablets, hotspots, CPEs, USB dongles, routers, and M2M applications. The company sells its products directly or indirectly through distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers primarily in Taiwan, China, Korea and Japan, Europe, North America and South America. The company was formerly known as Global Communication Technology, Inc. GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

