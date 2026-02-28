Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Announces Earnings Results

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 50.22% and a net margin of 7.69%.The business had revenue of $539.08 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Up 1.4%

CON stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $24.68.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Concentra Group Holdings Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CON

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentra Group Holdings Parent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 124.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 2,784.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 49.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) is a Canada-based financial services holding company that specializes in serving Canadian credit unions and their members. Through its operating subsidiaries, the group provides wholesale funding, lending solutions and investment management services tailored to the unique needs of cooperative financial institutions. Concentra’s broad suite of offerings includes trust and custody services, mortgage investment products and equipment financing, all designed to support credit-union growth and stability.

In addition to wholesale funding and lending, Concentra Group Holdings Parent distributes life and general insurance products through affiliated insurance brokers and credit-union channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.