CocaCola (NYSE:KO) EVP Beatriz Perez Sells 21,326 Shares

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) EVP Beatriz Perez sold 21,326 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $1,722,074.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 173,728 shares in the company, valued at $14,028,536. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $350.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.36. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CocaCola

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual call buying — Investors purchased ~61,806 call options on KO Friday (about 17% above a typical day), signaling short‑term bullish positioning that can amplify upside into upcoming catalysts.

Unusual call buying — Investors purchased ~61,806 call options on KO Friday (about 17% above a typical day), signaling short‑term bullish positioning that can amplify upside into upcoming catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts — Analysts lifted Q1/Q2 and FY2026–FY2028 estimates, nudging forward EPS momentum and supporting a higher valuation multiple for KO.

Zacks raised near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts — Analysts lifted Q1/Q2 and FY2026–FY2028 estimates, nudging forward EPS momentum and supporting a higher valuation multiple for KO. Neutral Sentiment: Defensive rotation / momentum into blue‑chips — MarketBeat highlighted KO as part of a broader move into defensive, dividend‑paying names as tech cools; that thematic flow helps demand for KO but is macro‑driven. MarketBeat Week in Review

Defensive rotation / momentum into blue‑chips — MarketBeat highlighted KO as part of a broader move into defensive, dividend‑paying names as tech cools; that thematic flow helps demand for KO but is macro‑driven. Neutral Sentiment: Swire Pacific restructuring of its Vietnam Coca‑Cola stake — Corporate-level changes in regional ownership could alter local distribution/partner dynamics; impact on KO is indirect and longer term. Swire Pacific update

Swire Pacific restructuring of its Vietnam Coca‑Cola stake — Corporate-level changes in regional ownership could alter local distribution/partner dynamics; impact on KO is indirect and longer term. Neutral Sentiment: Positive press on KO as a long‑running dividend name — Inclusion in lists of century‑plus dividend payers/reliable blue‑chips supports buy‑and‑hold interest but is a slow, steady demand factor. 247WallSt dividend article

Positive press on KO as a long‑running dividend name — Inclusion in lists of century‑plus dividend payers/reliable blue‑chips supports buy‑and‑hold interest but is a slow, steady demand factor. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — Several executives disclosed recent share sales (CFO John Murphy sold ~99,437 shares; EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 20,000; EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold multiple blocks). Large insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment even when company fundamentals remain intact. SEC filings: CFO Form 4 EVP Monica Form 4 EVP Beatriz Form 4

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

