CocaCola (NYSE:KO) EVP Beatriz Perez Sells 15,000 Shares

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) EVP Beatriz Perez sold 15,000 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 173,728 shares in the company, valued at $14,002,476.80. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CocaCola Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE KO opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $350.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Unusual call buying — Investors purchased ~61,806 call options on KO Friday (about 17% above a typical day), signaling short‑term bullish positioning that can amplify upside into upcoming catalysts. Zacks raised near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts — Analysts lifted Q1/Q2 and FY2026–FY2028 estimates, nudging forward EPS momentum and supporting a higher valuation multiple for KO.

Positive press on KO as a long‑running dividend name — Inclusion in lists of century‑plus dividend payers/reliable blue‑chips supports buy‑and‑hold interest but is a slow, steady demand factor. Significant insider selling — Several executives disclosed recent share sales (CFO John Murphy sold ~99,437 shares; EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 20,000; EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold multiple blocks). Large insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment even when company fundamentals remain intact.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CocaCola by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241,163 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,051,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,086,000 after buying an additional 57,407 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in CocaCola by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in CocaCola by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,408,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,311,000 after buying an additional 198,886 shares during the period. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 88.9% in the third quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 69,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

