ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,735 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the January 29th total of 3,513 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF Trading Down 0.7%

LRGE opened at $79.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $411.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.12. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF has a 12 month low of $60.72 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.89.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $107,000.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF Company Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation. LRGE was launched on May 22, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

