CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CLEAR Secure from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on CLEAR Secure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

CLEAR Secure Stock Up 3.2%

CLEAR Secure stock opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.21. CLEAR Secure has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 70.08%. The firm had revenue of $240.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CLEAR Secure

In other CLEAR Secure news, insider Lynn Haaland sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $698,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 132,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,700. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 86,065 shares of company stock worth $3,671,057 in the last ninety days. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CLEAR Secure by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CLEAR Secure by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting CLEAR Secure

Here are the key news stories impacting CLEAR Secure this week:

About CLEAR Secure

(Get Free Report)

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

Recommended Stories

