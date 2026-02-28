CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Director Adam Wiener Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) Director Adam Wiener sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $775,260.00. Following the sale, the director owned 147,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,358,596.38. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 26th, Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Adam Wiener sold 14,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $490,000.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Adam Wiener sold 8,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

Shares of YOU opened at $48.62 on Friday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78.

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 70.08% and a net margin of 12.12%.The business had revenue of $240.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 129.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded CLEAR Secure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

