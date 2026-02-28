Clare Market Investments LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Clare Market Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cencora comprises approximately 0.9% of Clare Market Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $695,215,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Cencora by 116.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,906 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cencora during the second quarter worth $411,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,479,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,661 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 95.0% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,081,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,913 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Price Performance

COR opened at $371.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.58. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $248.59 and a one year high of $377.54.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 176.54% and a net margin of 0.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $578,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,484,620. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total transaction of $1,146,377.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,111.10. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 15,220 shares of company stock worth $5,282,867 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

