Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 186,958 Shares of Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,955,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186,958 shares during the period. Camtek comprises approximately 1.6% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 4.29% of Camtek worth $204,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 61.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at about $878,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Camtek from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Camtek from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Camtek from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.92.

Shares of CAMT opened at $167.39 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $174.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 178.08, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $128.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.23%.The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high‐resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek’s core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

