Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.09% of Datadog worth $46,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 315.2% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Capital One Financial upped their target price on Datadog from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Thirty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,023 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total value of $1,240,436.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 165,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,541,108.17. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $795,854.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 88,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,020,398.60. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 337,291 shares of company stock valued at $48,909,907. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog announced a strategic partnership with Sakana AI to jointly research, build, and commercialize tools to monitor and scale advanced AI systems — starting with large Japanese enterprises and expanding globally. The tie-up strengthens Datadog’s position in enterprise AI observability and could expand product demand in a key growth area. Article Title

Datadog announced a strategic partnership with Sakana AI to jointly research, build, and commercialize tools to monitor and scale advanced AI systems — starting with large Japanese enterprises and expanding globally. The tie-up strengthens Datadog’s position in enterprise AI observability and could expand product demand in a key growth area. Positive Sentiment: Datadog released its State of DevSecOps Report showing 87% of organizations run software with known exploitable vulnerabilities — a finding that highlights rising demand for observability and security tools. That industry data supports Datadog’s addressable market for security and monitoring offerings. Article Title

Datadog released its State of DevSecOps Report showing 87% of organizations run software with known exploitable vulnerabilities — a finding that highlights rising demand for observability and security tools. That industry data supports Datadog’s addressable market for security and monitoring offerings. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results (Feb 10) showed Datadog beat EPS and revenue expectations and provided FY26 and Q1 guidance — evidence of continued revenue growth and management confidence that underpins multi-year growth narratives. (Earnings/guidance details from recent filings and reports.)

Recent quarterly results (Feb 10) showed Datadog beat EPS and revenue expectations and provided FY26 and Q1 guidance — evidence of continued revenue growth and management confidence that underpins multi-year growth narratives. (Earnings/guidance details from recent filings and reports.) Neutral Sentiment: Datadog is drawing investor attention and search interest (Zacks/Yahoo coverage), which can increase volatility but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Article Title

Datadog is drawing investor attention and search interest (Zacks/Yahoo coverage), which can increase volatility but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Benzinga and other outlets amplified the Sakana AI story; media coverage can boost short-term interest but also invites profit-taking. Article Title

Benzinga and other outlets amplified the Sakana AI story; media coverage can boost short-term interest but also invites profit-taking. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data for February appears to contain anomalies (zeros/NaN and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure), so there’s no clear short-squeeze signal from that dataset; treat the short-interest entry with caution.

Reported short-interest data for February appears to contain anomalies (zeros/NaN and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure), so there’s no clear short-squeeze signal from that dataset; treat the short-interest entry with caution. Negative Sentiment: Separate coverage highlights recent share-price weakness and questions about valuation — the stock has fallen over recent weeks and some pieces frame DDOG as having high expectations relative to current price, which can pressure shares as investors re-price growth and multiples. Article Title

Datadog Trading Down 3.9%

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $111.96 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $201.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 361.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.06.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.53 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

