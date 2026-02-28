Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases 877,615 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,933,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 13.7% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,796,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Wellington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, United Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $264,000.
Shares of VOO opened at $631.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $619.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $641.81.
- Positive Sentiment: Yesterday’s modest upside momentum from corporate earnings carried into Thursday for VOO, helping offset some volatility and showing the ETF still benefits from broad earnings beats across large-cap constituents. Why Is VOO Up Today, 2/26/2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: U.S. indices started Friday relatively flat as markets waited for fresh macro data — a “standing pat” tone that usually produces limited directional fuel for VOO until inflation or jobs prints arrive. NASDAQ Index, S&P 500 and Dow Jones 30 Forecasts
- Neutral Sentiment: Several market pieces discuss allocation questions (S&P 500 vs. alternatives and mutual-fund siblings like VFIAX). These are background for long-term flows but unlikely to trigger large near-term moves in VOO. Is Vanguard 500 Index Admiral (VFIAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary about investor preferences shifting toward “actual income” and debates over the passive S&P strategy are thematic — important for long-term flows but mixed in near-term impact on VOO. ‘Actual Income’ Is The Type Of AI Stock Investors Want Now
- Negative Sentiment: The S&P 500 slipped back below its 50-day moving average after multiple crosses in February, highlighting short-term volatility and a technical pivot that can pressure ETFs tracking the index like VOO. S&P 500 Snapshot: 50-Day MA Becomes a Pivot Point Amid February Volatility
- Negative Sentiment: Large-cap leadership (notably Nvidia and other mega-cap tech names) has been a key swing factor; renewed weakness in those holdings is dragging VOO lower because of their heavy index weight. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Down Today, 2/27/2026?
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. futures softened ahead of a key wholesale inflation print, creating downside pressure across benchmark ETFs; macro data risk is a likely near-term headwind for VOO. Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Future Drop Ahead Of January Wholesale Inflation Print
- Negative Sentiment: Longer-term investor concerns about VOO’s low yield (around ~1.1%) can deter income-focused allocations, a narrative that may temper demand from retiree-oriented flows. VOO Has Made Millionaires, But Its 1.1% Yield Worries Retirees
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
