Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases 877,615 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,933,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 13.7% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,796,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Wellington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, United Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $264,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of VOO opened at $631.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $619.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $641.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

