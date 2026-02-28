Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $1.27 Million in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 318,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 570,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,918,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $239.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.58. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $214.50 and a 1 year high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The company had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Dbs Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.