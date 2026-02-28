CJS Securities Upgrades Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) to Market Outperform

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. CJS Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $116.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average is $117.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $132.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $597.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 15.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and guidance beat — Federal Signal reported Q4 EPS above estimates and revenue beat, with management setting FY2026 guidance that supported the rally; the earnings surprise was the main catalyst for the recent jump in the share price. Earnings Transcript

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS), headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

