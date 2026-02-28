Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Price

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $195.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GDDY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore set a $95.00 target price on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $86.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day moving average is $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $73.06 and a fifty-two week high of $193.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.22. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 369.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $307,870.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,544.20. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $886,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 399,133 shares in the company, valued at $51,065,076.02. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,615 shares of company stock worth $1,743,102. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 85.9% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in GoDaddy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GoDaddy this week:

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

See Also

