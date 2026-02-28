Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,618 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.0% of Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $3,816,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,393,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,553,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,833,261,000 after buying an additional 12,904,969 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6,778.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,810,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,334,996,000 after buying an additional 5,039,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,789.53. Following the sale, the director owned 61,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,521.90. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $169,395.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,456.18. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 75,677 shares of company stock worth $5,811,211 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. HSBC boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Shares of CSCO opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $88.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.71. The company has a market capitalization of $313.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

