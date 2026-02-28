Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.92 and traded as high as C$15.19. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$15.01, with a volume of 28,914 shares.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of C$380.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.22.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products, mainly in dermatology. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products in Canada, the U.S., and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.