Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMPR. Truist Financial set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Get Cimpress alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cimpress

Cimpress Price Performance

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.36. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.64 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Cimpress by 2.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 27.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the second quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.