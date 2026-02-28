Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCG) Short Interest Down 43.9% in February

Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 133,207 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the January 29th total of 237,527 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,513 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 95,513 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cheche Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 35,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,041. The company has a market cap of $51.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82. Cheche Group has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cheche Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Cheche Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheche Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Cheche Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheche Group

Cheche Group Inc offer auto insurance technology platform. The company evolved into a comprehensive, data-driven technology platform which offers a full suite of services and products for digital insurance transactions and insurance SaaS solutions principally in China. Cheche Group Inc, formerly known as Prime Impact, is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

