Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS Stock Position Reduced by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177,475 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 18.4% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,487,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.
Chart Industries Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of GTLS stock opened at $207.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.09. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.60 and a twelve month high of $208.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.97, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.75.
Chart Industries News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Chart Industries this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Full‑year demand strength — Orders for 2025 rose ~13.4% to $5.68B and backlog grew ~21.5% to ~$5.89B, supporting revenue visibility for the next 12–24 months. Chart Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Improved adjusted profitability — On an adjusted basis Chart reported materially higher full‑year adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITDA (non‑GAAP), showing better underlying margins when excluding deal/integration and acquisition step‑up items. Chart Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Takeover premium from Baker Hughes deal — The pending Baker Hughes acquisition at $210/share provides a clear upside valuation floor if the transaction closes (company expects close in Q2 2026, subject to regulatory approvals). Chart Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: New market traction — Management highlighted wins in carbon capture, data‑center LNG solutions, nuclear and marine markets (including a first small‑scale LNG data‑center solution) that broaden addressable markets but may take time to scale. Chart Industries, Inc. Reports 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Free cash flow profile mixed — Full‑year FCF was positive (~$205M), but Q4 FCF weakened materially (working‑capital timing, taxes, deal costs), which can increase short‑term volatility around liquidity expectations. Q4 2025 Earnings Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 revenue and EPS missed Street expectations — Q4 sales were $1.08B (down ~2.5% YoY) vs. analysts’ ~$1.23B estimate; adjusted Q4 EPS was $2.51 and missed the consensus of ~$3.48, a primary driver of near‑term selling pressure. Chart Industries Misses Q4 Estimates (Zacks)
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 margin compression and weaker operating cash flow — Adjusted Q4 operating margin declined (management cited higher SG&A and one‑time costs) and reported net cash from operations fell sharply quarter‑over‑quarter, raising short‑term execution and liquidity concerns. Chart Industries Q4 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Deal and regulatory risk — The Baker Hughes transaction remains subject to regulatory review and closing timing could shift; the market will re‑price Chart if approval risk increases or if closing is delayed. Chart Industries Q4 Release (deal status)
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.10.
Chart Industries Profile
Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.
Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.
