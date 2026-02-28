Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS Stock Position Reduced by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177,475 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 18.4% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,487,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $207.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.09. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.60 and a twelve month high of $208.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.97, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.75.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.97). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 1.55%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.10.

Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

