CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) VP Sells $15,604.38 in Stock

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) VP David Foehr sold 781 shares of CeriBell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $15,604.38. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,649. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Foehr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, David Foehr sold 569 shares of CeriBell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $11,260.51.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, David Foehr sold 5,556 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $111,120.00.

On Monday, January 5th, David Foehr sold 5,556 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $125,565.60.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, David Foehr sold 5,265 shares of CeriBell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $88,609.95.

CeriBell Price Performance

Shares of CBLL opened at $18.67 on Friday. CeriBell, Inc. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $24.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a current ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CeriBell ( NASDAQ:CBLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. CeriBell had a negative net margin of 59.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $24.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CeriBell from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CeriBell from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CeriBell

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CeriBell by 1,945.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,200 shares during the period. KCM Capital Inc purchased a new position in CeriBell in the 4th quarter worth about $21,930,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in CeriBell during the 4th quarter worth about $11,695,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CeriBell during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,965,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CeriBell by 448.0% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 476,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 389,584 shares during the period.

CeriBell Company Profile

CeriBell Corp (NASDAQ: CBLL) is a healthcare technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of automated newborn hearing screening devices. The company offers a suite of medical diagnostic tools based on otoacoustic emissions (OAE) and auditory brainstem response (ABR) technologies, enabling early detection of auditory impairments in infants. CeriBell’s solutions are used in hospitals, birthing centers and audiology clinics to support universal newborn hearing screening programs aimed at improving language development outcomes through prompt intervention.

The company’s product portfolio includes handheld and desktop screening units, proprietary software for data management, and accessories designed to streamline testing workflows.

