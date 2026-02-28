Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 2,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 3,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Ceconomy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 46.82% and a net margin of 0.71%.The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG is a Germany‐based consumer electronics retailer that operates under the MediaMarkt and Saturn banners. The company offers a broad range of products including computers, smartphones, home appliances, televisions, audio equipment and gaming consoles. In addition to in‐store retail, it provides e‐commerce solutions and related services such as installation, repair and customer support to meet evolving consumer preferences for omnichannel shopping. Ceconomy also engages in the sale of digital products and solutions, including software subscriptions, streaming services and connected home devices.

Formed in 2017 through a spin-off from the German wholesale and retail group METRO AG, Ceconomy inherited one of Europe’s largest consumer electronics footprints.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.