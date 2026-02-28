CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, CJS Securities raised CBIZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CBIZ
CBIZ Stock Down 10.2%
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.19%.The firm had revenue of $542.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CBIZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ
In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 8,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $410,587.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,260.24. This represents a 18.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBIZ
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in CBIZ by 694.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 46,642 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CBIZ by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 440,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,224,000 after acquiring an additional 77,583 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $1,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about CBIZ
Here are the key news stories impacting CBIZ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $3.75–$3.85, which, if achieved, would imply meaningful earnings recovery and could support valuation expansion. CBIZ, Inc. 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Positive Sentiment: Company is targeting 2%–5% revenue growth for 2026 and is prioritizing integration of acquisitions and AI investments — a strategic shift that could drive margin improvement and incremental revenue over time. CBIZ targets 2%–5% revenue growth in 2026 as integration and AI drive strategic priorities
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 revenue was up ~17.9% year‑over‑year, showing topline expansion despite the quarter missing street sales estimates — the growth helps the multi‑year story but didn’t offset the misses this quarter. CBIZ Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed estimates (reported $(0.70) vs. consensus $(0.66)) and revenue came in below analyst expectations ($542.7M reported vs. ~$578M expected), which is the primary near‑term catalyst for the selloff. CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reports Sales Below Analyst Estimates In Q4 CY2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Technically the stock is far below its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages and trading near its 52‑week low with above‑average volume, indicating bearish momentum that can amplify downside even if longer‑term fundamentals look constructive.
About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc (NYSE: CBZ), founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of professional business services in the United States. Since its inception, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to deliver a broad spectrum of financial, tax and advisory solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-market organizations.
Through its Financial & Advisory Services segment, CBIZ offers accounting, tax preparation and compliance, audit support, and wealth management services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CBIZ
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Read this or regret it forever
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.