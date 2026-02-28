CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target Raised to $90.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAVA has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on CAVA Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark raised shares of CAVA Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus dropped their price target on CAVA Group from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.45.

CAVA Group Trading Down 3.0%

CAVA opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.85. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 152.26, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.41.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $274.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $64,563.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 332,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,643,218.70. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $61,767.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 49,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,441.08. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 39,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CAVA Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,345,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,590,000 after purchasing an additional 313,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,440,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,344,000 after buying an additional 1,805,174 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,885,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,718,000 after buying an additional 656,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CAVA Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,318,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,786,000 after acquiring an additional 835,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,953,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc (NYSE: CAVA) is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe’s Kitchen.

