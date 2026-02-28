Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $65,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $742.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $667.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $789.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $710.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $756.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. The trade was a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total value of $7,261,081.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,001,197.95. This represents a 20.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $98,245,065. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

