Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $65,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Caterpillar Stock Performance
NYSE:CAT opened at $742.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $667.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $789.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.
Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar
Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $870, citing continued momentum and demand drivers that support higher valuations for CAT. Wells Fargo Raises Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $870.00
- Positive Sentiment: Daiwa Securities also lifted its price target to $790, adding to analyst bullishness and reinforcing upside expectations from peers. Daiwa Securities Group Raises Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $790.00
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights CAT as a beneficiary of AI-related capex (data center construction) and sustained infrastructure/mining demand — a thematic tailwind supporting long-term revenue and equipment replacement cycles. Does Caterpillar’s AI Power Deal And Record Results Redefine The Bull Case For CAT?
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile investors/commentators (Jim Cramer) and strategists are publicly backing CAT as a “hard asset” play tied to construction and AI-related buildout, bolstering retail/institutional interest. Jim Cramer on Caterpillar: “We Like Their Stuff”
- Neutral Sentiment: Research reports forecast solid market expansion in mining trucks, rock drilling and tunneling equipment through 2030, identifying CAT as a key market leader — supportive for long-term demand but not an immediate catalyst. Mining Truck Industry Report 2026-2035
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate activity: CAT hosted its Global Technician Finals and is rolling out a redesigned rental management experience; these operational initiatives improve service/aftermarket positioning but are incremental. Caterpillar hosts its Global Technician Finals in Peoria
- Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar and BST invested in ElevenEs (electrification/technology), a strategic move toward EV/efficiency solutions that supports medium-term product mix shifts. Caterpillar and BST invest in ElevenEs
- Negative Sentiment: Today’s share weakness is partly tied to broader market pressure: the Dow fell with losses in Nvidia and Caterpillar cited among decliners, which knocked CAT lower. Dow’s 131-point fall led by losses in NVIDIA Corp., Caterpillar shares
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose sharply in February (≈61% month-over-month growth to ~10M shares), indicating increased bearish positioning that can amplify near-term downside volatility.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $710.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $756.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. The trade was a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total value of $7,261,081.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,001,197.95. This represents a 20.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $98,245,065. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.
In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.
